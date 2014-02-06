Seahawks' triumphant return
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and his wife Glena Goranson wave to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Seattle Seahawks's Heath Farwell (55) shows the Vince Lombardi Trophy to fans at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks fans attend a rally at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks' Breno Giacomini (68) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham holds the Lombardi Trophy during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A paperboy sells copies of the Seattle Times during NFL team Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Young Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks fans watch the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks fans skate on a street during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks' players celebrate with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Seattle Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse waves to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2nd L) smiles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (C) celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman yells to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Seattle Seahawks rightback Marshawn Lynch throws Skittles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman (C) celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch throws Skittles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Fans celebrate as the Seattle Seahawks make their way through downtown during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
