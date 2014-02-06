Edition:
Seahawks' triumphant return

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and his wife Glena Goranson wave to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and his wife Glena Goranson wave to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks's Heath Farwell (55) shows the Vince Lombardi Trophy to fans at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks's Heath Farwell (55) shows the Vince Lombardi Trophy to fans at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans attend a rally at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks fans attend a rally at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks' Breno Giacomini (68) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks' Breno Giacomini (68) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Century Link Field after the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham holds the Lombardi Trophy during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Seattle Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham holds the Lombardi Trophy during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>A paperboy sells copies of the Seattle Times during NFL team Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A paperboy sells copies of the Seattle Times during NFL team Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Young Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Young Seattle Seahawks fans cheer during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans watch the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks fans watch the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans skate on a street during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks fans skate on a street during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks' players celebrate with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Seattle Seahawks' players celebrate with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse waves to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse waves to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2nd L) smiles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (2nd L) smiles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (C) celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (C) celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman yells to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman yells to fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks rightback Marshawn Lynch throws Skittles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Seattle Seahawks rightback Marshawn Lynch throws Skittles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman (C) celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman (C) celebrates with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch throws Skittles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch throws Skittles at fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Fans celebrate as the Seattle Seahawks make their way through downtown during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

Fans celebrate as the Seattle Seahawks make their way through downtown during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014.

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

