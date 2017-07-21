Sean Spicer resigns
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer concludes his daily briefing. Spicer, who has been serving in a dual role for President Trump as press secretary and communications director, abruptly resigned on Friday after Trump chose Anthony Scaramucci as...more
Sean Spicer stands with President Trump at the conclusion of an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office in February. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer holds up documents comparing the makeup of the National Security Council in the Trump and Obama administrations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sean Spicer looks at a photographer during the daily briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer listens as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters after departing Saudi Arabia en route to Israel aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his daily briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer delivers a statement as a television screen shows a picture of President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway embraces Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion after Spicer's first press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer removes lint from Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller's jacket as he waits to go on the air. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sean Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sean Spicer reacts to a reporter's question. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria. The White House/via REUTERS
An aide hands Sean Spicer a note as he prepares to take a remote question from reporter Dave Kinchen of Fox29 in Philadelphia (on screen). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Sean Spicer deplane from Air Force One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer talks to journalists aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sean Spicer pauses as he attends the daily briefing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
