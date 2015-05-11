Edition:
Search for a new life

An Indonesia policeman distributes used clothes to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Rohingya refugees sit on a plastic sheet at Matang Raya village, Baktya district in Aceh Utara, Aceh province, Indonesia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mirza Imanda

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya sleep inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A migrants believed to be Rohingya rests on a stretcher at a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
An Indonesia policeman distributes used clothes to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. Nearly 600 migrants thought to be Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis were rescued from at least two wooden boats stranded off the coast of Indonesia's northern Aceh province, authorities said on Sunday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
An Indonesia policeman distributes used clothes to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. Nearly 600 migrants thought to be Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis were rescued from at least two wooden boats stranded off the coast of Indonesia's northern Aceh province, authorities said on Sunday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya are seen inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya eat inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
An Indonesian immigration officer registers migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya eat breakfast inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Indonesian Rescue Team members distribute food to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter after they were rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
An Indonesian doctor (L) checks the health condition of a migrant believed to be Rohingya, after the latter was rescued from a boat, in Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya look out from the window of a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued by fishermen at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued by fishermen at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A Rohinya refugee carries a fellow refugee into an ambulance to transport him to hospital for treatment at Matang Raya village, Baktya district in Aceh Utara, Aceh province, Indonesia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mirza Imanda

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers place coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, into a grave for burial after a funeral ceremony at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh queue to receive toothbrushes at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
An official pours water for suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh line up at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh rest at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers prepare coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, for burial after a funeral at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
