Search for Flight 370
A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion returns to RAAF Pearce airbase in Australia from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion returns to RAAF Pearce airbase in Australia from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion takes off from RAAF base Pearce to search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion takes off from RAAF base Pearce to search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Co-Pilot, Flying Officer Marc Smith, turns his Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft at low level in bad weather whilst searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 24, 2014. ...more
Co-Pilot, Flying Officer Marc Smith, turns his Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft at low level in bad weather whilst searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool
Member of staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat point to a section of the screen showing the southern Indian Ocean to the west of Australia, at their headquarters in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Member of staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat point to a section of the screen showing the southern Indian Ocean to the west of Australia, at their headquarters in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat work in front of a screen showing subscribers using their service throughout the world, at their headquarters in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat work in front of a screen showing subscribers using their service throughout the world, at their headquarters in London March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A grounded Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion aircraft is pictured as members of the international press walk to the tarmac of RAAF base Pearce before a news conference with Australian Defense Minister David Johnston near Perth, Australia March 25,...more
A grounded Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion aircraft is pictured as members of the international press walk to the tarmac of RAAF base Pearce before a news conference with Australian Defense Minister David Johnston near Perth, Australia March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian Defense Minister David Johnston speaks to RAAF Group Captain Craig Heap after a press conference at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian Defense Minister David Johnston speaks to RAAF Group Captain Craig Heap after a press conference at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An aircrew walks on the wing of a Japanese Air Force AP-3C Orion after it landed at RAAF Pearce Base before it joins the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in Perth March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
An aircrew walks on the wing of a Japanese Air Force AP-3C Orion after it landed at RAAF Pearce Base before it joins the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in Perth March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
International press gather around a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion upon its return from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
International press gather around a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion upon its return from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Squadron leader Brett McKenzie takes notes of other search aircraft on the windshield of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014....more
Squadron leader Brett McKenzie takes notes of other search aircraft on the windshield of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Flight Lieutenant Jason Nichols aboard a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, looks ahead towards the Australian navy ship HMAS Success as they search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014. ...more
Flight Lieutenant Jason Nichols aboard a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion, looks ahead towards the Australian navy ship HMAS Success as they search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
A crewman of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft looks at a screen while searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool
A crewman of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft looks at a screen while searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool
Crewmen of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft look out observation windows as they search for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool
Crewmen of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft look out observation windows as they search for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool
Solid matter is pictured floating in the southern Indian Ocean seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Solid matter is pictured floating in the southern Indian Ocean seen from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean by the Gaofen-1 high-resolution optical Earth observation satellite of the China National Space Administration. REUTERS/CNS Photo
A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean by the Gaofen-1 high-resolution optical Earth observation satellite of the China National Space Administration. REUTERS/CNS Photo
Electrical engineer Lars Triebe inspects the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle 'Abyss' in preparation for operational service, at the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel in Kiel, Germany March 24, 2014. The 'Abyss', one of only three worldwide...more
Electrical engineer Lars Triebe inspects the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle 'Abyss' in preparation for operational service, at the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel in Kiel, Germany March 24, 2014. The 'Abyss', one of only three worldwide unmanned deep sea search submarines, may join the hunt for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Radar specialists are pictured aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Radar specialists are pictured aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Royal Australian Air Force Loadmasters, Sergeant Adam Roberts and Flight Sergeant John Mancey, launch a 'Self Locating Data Marker Buoy' from a C-130J Hercules aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines...more
Royal Australian Air Force Loadmasters, Sergeant Adam Roberts and Flight Sergeant John Mancey, launch a 'Self Locating Data Marker Buoy' from a C-130J Hercules aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout
Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion pilot Russell Adams walks away after speaking to the press upon his return from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014....more
Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion pilot Russell Adams walks away after speaking to the press upon his return from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion crew members unload equipment after returning from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion crew members unload equipment after returning from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine looks out of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine looks out of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence...more
Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/handout
