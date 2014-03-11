Search for missing plane
A military personnel looks out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A general view of an oil spill is seen, from an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A map of a flight plan is seen on a computer screen during a meeting before a mission to find the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that disappeared from radar screens in the early hours of Saturday, at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 10,...more
A military officer takes notes during a search and rescue mission, onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A military personnel communicates with his colleagues by radio during a search and rescue mission onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A military personnel takes photos from the window of an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Military officers work within the cockpit of an aircraft belonging to the Vietnam Air Force during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A military officer looks out a window during a search and rescue mission onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A Vietnamese officer stands next to a TV screen showing a flight route during a news conference about their mission to find missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport in Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha more
A Chinese journalist looks out from the window of a Vietnamese airforce AN-26 during a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 off Tho Chu islands, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha more
Military officer Duong Van Lanh works onboard a Vietnamese airforce AN-26 during a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 off Tho Chu islands, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
