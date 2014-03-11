Edition:
Search for missing plane

<p>A military personnel looks out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A general view of an oil spill is seen, from an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A map of a flight plan is seen on a computer screen during a meeting before a mission to find the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that disappeared from radar screens in the early hours of Saturday, at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A military officer takes notes during a search and rescue mission, onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>A military personnel communicates with his colleagues by radio during a search and rescue mission onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>A military personnel takes photos from the window of an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>Military officers work within the cockpit of an aircraft belonging to the Vietnam Air Force during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>A military officer looks out a window during a search and rescue mission onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>A Vietnamese officer stands next to a TV screen showing a flight route during a news conference about their mission to find missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport in Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>A Chinese journalist looks out from the window of a Vietnamese airforce AN-26 during a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 off Tho Chu islands, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Military officer Duong Van Lanh works onboard a Vietnamese airforce AN-26 during a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 off Tho Chu islands, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

