Mon Feb 8, 2016

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, February 08, 2016
Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, February 06, 2016
A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, February 07, 2016
A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

Saturday, February 06, 2016
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua
A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was taken to hospital. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was taken to hospital. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Monday, February 08, 2016
A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was taken to hospital. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, February 07, 2016
A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, February 08, 2016
A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, February 08, 2016
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, February 07, 2016
A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Saturday, February 06, 2016
A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV

Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV
Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
