Wed Jun 4, 2014

Searching for Madeleine

A Scotland Yard detective wearing a forensic suit works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives work with a ground-penetrating radar on an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A Scotland Yard detective marks a spot on the ground at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Portuguese police move a tent at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Scotland Yard detectives work at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Scotland Yard detectives and Portuguese polices work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives and Portuguese police work on an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

A Scotland Yard detective works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

A Scotland Yard detective wearing a forensic suit works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives work at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives work with a sniffer dog at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives carry equipment at an area during the search for the missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Scotland Yard detectives work on an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

Scotland Yard detectives work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal

