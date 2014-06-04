Searching for Madeleine
A Scotland Yard detective wearing a forensic suit works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives work with a ground-penetrating radar on an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A Scotland Yard detective marks a spot on the ground at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Portuguese police move a tent at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, Portugal, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Scotland Yard detectives and Portuguese polices work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives and Portuguese police work on an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
A Scotland Yard detective works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
A Scotland Yard detective wearing a forensic suit works at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area during the search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives work with a sniffer dog at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives carry equipment at an area during the search for the missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Scotland Yard detectives work on an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Scotland Yard detectives work at an area in Praia da Luz, near Lagos, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Vidigal
Next Slideshows
China's e-waste village
On the outskirts of Beijing lies Dongxiaokou village, a major centre for recycling old electronic goods, or e-waste.
D-Day memory lane
91-year-old WWII veteran Jack W. Schlegel revisits Normandy and the road which bears his name.
Crisis in Ukraine
Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.
Floods know no borders
Several months of rain fell on the Balkans in just a few days. Now, those affected are left to survey the devastation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.