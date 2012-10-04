Searching for Sesame Street
Sesame Street creator Joan Ganz Cooney (2nd R) poses with some of the cast during a 40th anniversary street naming celebration in New York, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man, dressed as the Muppet character Elmo, is arrested in New York's Times Square September 18, 2012. The arrest took place after a loud verbal exchange between the man and tourists, witnesses said. The police at the scene did not give a reason for...more
Television host Anderson Cooper and Oscar the Grouch, a character from Sesame Street, open the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rio Nguyen, 8, poses for photographers at Hamleys toy store with a Sesame Street Elmo doll in London June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An Osama bin Laden poster with Bert from Sesame Street in the background is seen during an anti-U.S. demonstration in Dhaka, Bangaldesh on October 11, 2001. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
An Occupy Wall Street movement supporter holds up a sign with Elmo before a march from Zuccotti Park to Union Square to protest perceived police brutality in New York, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sesame Street" characters act with Afghan girls before the inauguration of a show at French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. Children in Afghanistan will from Thursday be able to start their education as have millions of preschoolers...more
A "Sesame Street" character walks at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Sesame Workshop President and CEO Gary Knell and Hasbro President and CEO Brian Goldner (R) are pictured with Cookie Monster (L) and Elmo after the unveiling of the new Sesame Street branded line of Playskool products at Hasbro's American...more
Puppeteer Kevin Clash who is the voice of Sesame Street's "Elmo," arrives for the International Emmys in New York November 19, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk by the Sesame Street licensing booth at the 2008 Licensing International Expo in New York, June 10, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Sandra Oh (r) presents a lifetime achievement award to the actors and characters of Sesame Street at the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker poses for pictures with "Sesame Street" character Grover before the inauguration of a show at the French Culture Center in Kabul November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Morning television host Katie Couric (R) poses with Sesame Street puppet Elmo at a fund raiser for the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance in New York March 15, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Sesame Street character Super Grover makes its way down Broadway in New York during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, November 25, 2004. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Oprah Winfrey (L) and Diane Sawyer kiss Sesame Street Muppet 'Elmo' during The Sesame Workshop's Second Annual Benefit Gala, in New York, on June 2, 2004. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira
"Sesame Street" characters play in front of a large cookie in Tokyo March 13, 2003. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A girl poses with the "Elmo Live!" toy at the Dream Dream Toys exhibition in London October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
