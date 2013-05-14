Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 13, 2013 | 10:15pm EDT

Searching for the best arm wrestler

<p>Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 9
<p>Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 9
<p>Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 9
<p>A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 9
<p>Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 9
<p>Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 9
<p>Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. Picture taken May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (SENEGAL - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. Picture taken May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (SENEGAL - Tags: SOCIETY)

Close
7 / 9
<p>Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 9
<p>Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 13, 2013

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

Next Slideshows

Squabble over Parisian

Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with City Hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors...

May 13 2013
Richard Branson's feminine side

Richard Branson's feminine side

After losing a bet to a friend, Richard Branson dresses up like a stewardess with shaved legs.

May 13 2013
School shooting response drill

School shooting response drill

During a training exercise, Marine Corps Police officers simulate their response to a Virginia Middle High School shooting.

May 10 2013
Elderly beauty contest

Elderly beauty contest

An elderly beauty pageant ahead of Mother's Day.

May 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast