Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 4:40pm EDT

Searching for the perfect etrog

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 11
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 11
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 11
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect myrtle branches for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect myrtle branches for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect myrtle branches for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks at men inspecting palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks at men inspecting palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks at men inspecting palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 11
A Jewish worshipper holds the four species, used in rituals for the holiday of Sukkot which began last week, during the recitation of the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Jewish worshipper holds the four species, used in rituals for the holiday of Sukkot which began last week, during the recitation of the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
A Jewish worshipper holds the four species, used in rituals for the holiday of Sukkot which began last week, during the recitation of the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Walking above the earth

Walking above the earth

Next Slideshows

Walking above the earth

Walking above the earth

Europe's best slackliners compete at the Highline Extreme event in Switzerland.

Sep 25 2015
Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.

Sep 25 2015
A day with a Syrian refugee

A day with a Syrian refugee

Reuters photographer Eric Gaillard spent a day with Ehab Ali Naser, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee who had set up camp on the outskirts of Paris.

Sep 25 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

The frontlines and beyond in the conflict for Yemen.

Sep 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast