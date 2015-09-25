Searching for the perfect etrog
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect myrtle branches for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks at men inspecting palm fronds for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Jewish worshipper holds the four species, used in rituals for the holiday of Sukkot which began last week, during the recitation of the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
