Searching for UFOs
People use night vision goggles to look at the night sky during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Spectators set up lawn chairs in hopes of seeing an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) during an UFO tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pair of night vision goggles are seen during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Three boys await the arrival of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) hunter Kim Carlsberg of UFO Sky Tours to begin their search outside Sedona, Arizona, as darkness falls in the desert, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People look at the night sky using night vision goggles during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The moon shines above a group of people on an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
UFO tour operator Kim Carlsberg leads vehicles into the desert during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Spectators set up lawn chairs under the moon during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People look at the night sky using night vision goggles during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
UFO tour operator Kim Carlsberg speaks to tourists during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
