Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2012 | 11:25pm EDT

Seaside Heights in ruins

<p>A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

2 / 24
<p>A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

3 / 24
<p>Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

4 / 24
<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

5 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Thursday, November 01, 2012

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

6 / 24
<p>A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

7 / 24
<p>Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

8 / 24
<p>A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

9 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Thursday, November 01, 2012

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

10 / 24
<p>Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

11 / 24
<p>Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

12 / 24
<p>Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

13 / 24
<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

14 / 24
<p>Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

15 / 24
<p>A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

16 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Thursday, November 01, 2012

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

17 / 24
<p>Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

18 / 24
<p>Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

19 / 24
<p>Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

20 / 24
<p>Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

21 / 24
<p>A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

22 / 24
<p>Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

23 / 24
<p>Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

24 / 24
New York in the dark

New York in the dark

New York in the dark

New York in the dark

Power outages strike Manhattan following Sandy.

Nov 01 2012
Jersey Shore devastated

Jersey Shore devastated

The devastation along the New Jersey shoreline.

Nov 01 2012
Inferno in Breezy Point

Inferno in Breezy Point

Residents are left reeling after the massive blaze.

Oct 31 2012
Obama in New Jersey

Obama in New Jersey

Chris Christie gives the President a first-hand look at the damage.

Oct 31 2012

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

