Seaside Heights in ruins
A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
