Seattle protests Arctic oil rig

Activists protest the Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer which is parked at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. Hundreds of activists in kayaks and small boats fanned out on a Seattle bay to protest plans by Royal Dutch Shell to resume oil exploration in the Arctic and keep two of its drilling rigs stored in the city's port. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Holding signs reading "Shell No" and "Seattle Loves the Arctic," protesters gathered early to prevent workers from reaching the rig, one of two that Shell will store in Seattle before sending to the Chukchi Sea off Alaska. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Activists protest at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. Environmental groups have planned days of demonstrations over Shell's plans, saying drilling in the icy Arctic region, where weather changes rapidly, could lead to a catastrophic spill that would be next to impossible to clean up. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Environmental groups also say drilling would threaten the Arctic's vast layer of sea ice that helps regulate the global temperature and that they say has already been disappearing as a result of global warming. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Activists protest at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. "I'm joining in solidarity with the environmental community," Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, who was among Monday's protesters, told KIRO Radio. "Any drilling of oil in the Arctic represents grave danger to all humanity." REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
A line of police blocks protesters as they march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Last week the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, gave conditional approval to Shell's return to exploration in the Arctic, which was suspended after a mishap-filled 2012 season. Some Alaska lawmakers welcomed the decision because, they said, it would bring money and jobs to the state. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Members of the Duwamish Tribe protest against the Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer as it arrives in Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2015. Representatives from Shell could not be immediately reached for comment on the protests. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Shell's second drilling rig was due to dock at the Port of Seattle in coming days. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. "People are so appalled to see this in Seattle,� said Emily Johnston, a spokeswoman for the environmental group 350 Seattle, about a city with a strong liberal reputation. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. Despite the opposition, Shell has said it was moving ahead with plans to keep the rigs in Seattle until mid-summer, when the drilling fleet and its crew plans to return to the Arctic. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer is seen in the background as activists march to the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Kristen Reid of Seattle organizes activists as they prepare to protest the Polar Pioneer at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
The Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer is shown in Port Angeles, Washington May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A protester raises a fist near a flag, demonstrating against Shell Oil's Polar Pioneer rig as it arrives in Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
