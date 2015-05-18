Seattle protests Arctic oil rig

A line of police blocks protesters as they march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Last week the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, gave conditional approval to Shell's return to exploration...more

A line of police blocks protesters as they march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Last week the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, gave conditional approval to Shell's return to exploration in the Arctic, which was suspended after a mishap-filled 2012 season. Some Alaska lawmakers welcomed the decision because, they said, it would bring money and jobs to the state. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

