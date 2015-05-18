Seattle protests Arctic oil rig
Activists protest the Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer which is parked at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. Hundreds of activists in kayaks and small boats fanned out on a Seattle bay to protest plans by Royal...more
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Holding signs reading "Shell No" and "Seattle Loves the Arctic," protesters gathered early to prevent workers from reaching the rig, one of two...more
Activists protest at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. Environmental groups have planned days of demonstrations over Shell's plans, saying drilling in the icy Arctic region, where weather changes rapidly, could lead to a...more
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Environmental groups also say drilling would threaten the Arctic's vast layer of sea ice that helps regulate the global temperature and that they...more
Activists protest at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. "I'm joining in solidarity with the environmental community," Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, who was among Monday's protesters, told KIRO Radio. "Any...more
A line of police blocks protesters as they march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Last week the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, gave conditional approval to Shell's return to exploration...more
Members of the Duwamish Tribe protest against the Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer as it arrives in Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2015. Representatives from Shell could not be immediately reached for comment on the protests. REUTERS/Matt...more
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. Shell's second drilling rig was due to dock at the Port of Seattle in coming days. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists march and rally at the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. "People are so appalled to see this in Seattle,� said Emily Johnston, a spokeswoman for the environmental group 350 Seattle, about a city with a...more
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. Despite the opposition, Shell has said it was moving ahead with plans to keep the rigs in Seattle until mid-summer, when the drilling fleet...more
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at a rally and march in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer is seen in the background as activists march to the entrance of Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer in Seattle, Washington, United States April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kristen Reid of Seattle organizes activists as they prepare to protest the Polar Pioneer at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Activists protest the Polar Pioneer at Terminal 5 at the Port of Seattle, Washington May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
The Shell Oil Company's drilling rig Polar Pioneer is shown in Port Angeles, Washington May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A protester raises a fist near a flag, demonstrating against Shell Oil's Polar Pioneer rig as it arrives in Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
