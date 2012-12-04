Edition:
Seattle's marijuana experts

<p>Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. Washington State's Initiative 502, that was approved by voters in the November 6, 2012 general election, legalizes marijuana in Washington State effective December 6, 2012. Marijuana remains illegal at the Federal level. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>A marijuana starter plant is for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Canna Pi medical dispensary chief executive and president Abigail Guthrie (2nd L) and her brother vice president for operations Chris Guthrie (2nd R) and staff medical consultants Marcus Refuerzo (L) and Angel Martos stand amongst some of their medical marijuana products at their clinic in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

<p>Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle chooses a plant to buy from Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle inspects a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Medical marijuana products are displayed at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Canna Pi medical dispensary vice president for operations Chris Guthrie inspects a medical marijuana product at his clinic in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

<p>A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Marijuana plants are displayed for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Dax Colwell of DamaOil holds a container of his company's concentrated medicinal cannabis oil extracted from marijuana at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

<p>Confectioner Jesse Scheeler of TH Candy displays some of his medical marijuana edibles (medibles) such as candies, chocolates, teas, tinctures and baked goods in his commercial grade kitchen in rural Bonney Lake, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

<p>Registered medical marijuana patients Grant Horstman (R) and Jonathan Sullivan hold a plethora of medications they are prescribed but choose to take less dosages by smoking marijuana, at their home in Burien, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

