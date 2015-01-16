Edition:
United States
Seattle's tent cities

A sign on a tent is seen at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Jeff Roderick is reflected in the mirror of an outdoor sink at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Jeff Roderick (R) receives a cookie baked and donated by Molly Marsh (C) at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A notice from the City of Seattle directs people to vacate an illegal campsite on a sidewalk in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tent City 3, a homeless encampment, is pictured in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

The food tent is fully stocked at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Jim Ketchum finds shelter from the rain at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Daune Montel (L) and husband Willie Fowler find shelter from the rain at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Daune Montel (R) watches husband Willie Fowler clean up after filling the air mattress they share in their tent at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Daune Montel (L) watches husband Willie Fowler test the pressure in the air mattress they share in their tent at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A man walks at a campsite under a bridge in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Daune Montel (L) and husband Willie Fowler find shelter from the rain at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A tent that sleeps ten men is shown at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Willie Fowler poses in front of the tent he shares with his wife at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Illegal campsites are pitched on a sidewalk in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Commuters walk past a woman resting in a public walkway near a ferry terminal in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

