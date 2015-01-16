Seattle's tent cities
A sign on a tent is seen at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Jeff Roderick is reflected in the mirror of an outdoor sink at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Jeff Roderick (R) receives a cookie baked and donated by Molly Marsh (C) at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A notice from the City of Seattle directs people to vacate an illegal campsite on a sidewalk in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Tent City 3, a homeless encampment, is pictured in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The food tent is fully stocked at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Jim Ketchum finds shelter from the rain at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Daune Montel (L) and husband Willie Fowler find shelter from the rain at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Daune Montel (R) watches husband Willie Fowler clean up after filling the air mattress they share in their tent at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Daune Montel (L) watches husband Willie Fowler test the pressure in the air mattress they share in their tent at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man walks at a campsite under a bridge in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A tent that sleeps ten men is shown at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Willie Fowler poses in front of the tent he shares with his wife at Tent City 3, a homeless encampment in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Illegal campsites are pitched on a sidewalk in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Commuters walk past a woman resting in a public walkway near a ferry terminal in Seattle, Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
