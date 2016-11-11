Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016 | 11:36am EST

Second night of anti-Trump protests

A demonstrator performs a burnout during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard

A demonstrator performs a burnout during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A demonstrator performs a burnout during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard
Close
1 / 37
A demonstrator sprays graffiti during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard

A demonstrator sprays graffiti during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A demonstrator sprays graffiti during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard
Close
2 / 37
Police block a freeway entrance during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan

Police block a freeway entrance during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Police block a freeway entrance during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan
Close
3 / 37
Demonstrators sit on a curb while waiting to be released from an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators sit on a curb while waiting to be released from an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators sit on a curb while waiting to be released from an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
4 / 37
Demonstrators argue with United States Marines while protesting against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators argue with United States Marines while protesting against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators argue with United States Marines while protesting against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
5 / 37
A girl joins demonstrators to protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A girl joins demonstrators to protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A girl joins demonstrators to protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 37
Demonstrators break a shop window during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan

Demonstrators break a shop window during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators break a shop window during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan
Close
7 / 37
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
8 / 37
Demonstrators protesting the election pass a young boy on a streetcar in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators protesting the election pass a young boy on a streetcar in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators protesting the election pass a young boy on a streetcar in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 37
Demonstrators gather near the Staples Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators gather near the Staples Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators gather near the Staples Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
10 / 37
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
11 / 37
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
12 / 37
Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump as president in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump as president in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump as president in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 37
Demonstrators are blocked by an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators are blocked by an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators are blocked by an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
14 / 37
A demonstrator waves a Mexico flag by the LA Convention Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A demonstrator waves a Mexico flag by the LA Convention Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A demonstrator waves a Mexico flag by the LA Convention Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
15 / 37
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
16 / 37
Demonstrators walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
17 / 37
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/William Gagan

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/William Gagan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/William Gagan
Close
18 / 37
A demonstrators stands with his face painted a rainbow flag during a protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A demonstrators stands with his face painted a rainbow flag during a protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A demonstrators stands with his face painted a rainbow flag during a protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
19 / 37
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
20 / 37
Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 37
Protesters make their way down Bourbon St. as they demonstrate against the election in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protesters make their way down Bourbon St. as they demonstrate against the election in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters make their way down Bourbon St. as they demonstrate against the election in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
22 / 37
Smoke rises during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan

Smoke rises during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Smoke rises during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan
Close
23 / 37
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
24 / 37
Hope Robertson, 17, center, and Cat Larson, 17, right, of Mission High School, hold up signs in front of City Hall in protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Hope Robertson, 17, center, and Cat Larson, 17, right, of Mission High School, hold up signs in front of City Hall in protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Hope Robertson, 17, center, and Cat Larson, 17, right, of Mission High School, hold up signs in front of City Hall in protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
25 / 37
Police keep watch as demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Police keep watch as demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Police keep watch as demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
26 / 37
A demonstrator hits his skateboard against a television news live truck after it was vandalized by demonstrators as they walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A demonstrator hits his skateboard against a television news live truck after it was vandalized by demonstrators as they walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A demonstrator hits his skateboard against a television news live truck after it was vandalized by demonstrators as they walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
27 / 37
Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
28 / 37
Leah Dobson, 17, of Drew School High School, center, raises her fist in protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Leah Dobson, 17, of Drew School High School, center, raises her fist in protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Leah Dobson, 17, of Drew School High School, center, raises her fist in protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
29 / 37
Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
30 / 37
Demonstrators gather at Lee's Circle to protest the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Demonstrators gather at Lee's Circle to protest the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators gather at Lee's Circle to protest the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
31 / 37
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against President-elect Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against President-elect Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against President-elect Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
32 / 37
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Close
33 / 37
Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Union Square against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Union Square against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Union Square against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Close
34 / 37
Demonstrators march in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Eric Evans

Demonstrators march in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Eric Evans

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators march in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Eric Evans
Close
35 / 37
A demonstrator takes pictures of graffiti against Donald Trump sprayed on a window as protesters walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A demonstrator takes pictures of graffiti against Donald Trump sprayed on a window as protesters walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A demonstrator takes pictures of graffiti against Donald Trump sprayed on a window as protesters walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
36 / 37
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Trump goes to Washington

Trump goes to Washington

Next Slideshows

Trump goes to Washington

Trump goes to Washington

Politicians in D.C. roll out the welcome wagon for President-elect Donald Trump.

Nov 10 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 10 2016
President Obama meets President-elect Trump

President Obama meets President-elect Trump

Obama and Trump discussed a range of domestic and foreign policy topics at the White House during their first meeting since Trump's stunning election victory.

Nov 10 2016
America divided after election

America divided after election

Anti-Trump protests across America following the election.

Nov 10 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast