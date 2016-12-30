Second phase of Mosul offensive begins
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
