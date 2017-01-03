Second phase of Mosul offensive
Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an...more
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this...more
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the month of December.
Living in the smog of China
Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack
Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.
Islamic State strikes Baghdad
An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.