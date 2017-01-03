Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 3, 2017 | 5:50pm EST

Second phase of Mosul offensive

Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV

Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 30
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 30
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 30
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 30
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 30
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV

A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 30
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 30
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
11 / 30
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
12 / 30
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
13 / 30
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
14 / 30
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
15 / 30
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
16 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 30
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 30
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
19 / 30
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
20 / 30
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 30
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
23 / 30
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 30
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
26 / 30
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
27 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
28 / 30
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
29 / 30
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the month of December.

Jan 03 2017
Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.

Jan 03 2017
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.

Jan 02 2017
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.

Jan 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast