Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 9:20am EDT

Secret pop-up dinner in NYC

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
1 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
2 / 16
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
3 / 16
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. Picture taken September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. Picture taken September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
People attend Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner, in Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, in New York, U.S., September 15, 2016. Picture taken September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
4 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
5 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
6 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
7 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
8 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
9 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
10 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
11 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
12 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
13 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
14 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
15 / 16
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hillary back on the trail

Hillary back on the trail

Next Slideshows

Hillary back on the trail

Hillary back on the trail

Hillary Clinton resumed her campaign after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

Sep 15 2016
NYPD officer attacked with meat cleaver

NYPD officer attacked with meat cleaver

An assailant wielding a meat cleaver injured two New York City police officers near Madison Square Garden.

Sep 15 2016
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Sep 15 2016
Trump and Clinton flying high

Trump and Clinton flying high

Life-sized, three dimensional hobby 'planes' in the shape of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take to the skies above Carlsbad,...

Sep 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast