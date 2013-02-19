Seeing double
Identical twin sisters Kati (L) and Kaci Anderson from Wibaux, Montana, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Kati (L) and Kaci Anderson from Wibaux, Montana, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Denise Garzilli (L) and Diane Stillwell from Baldwin, New York, check each others' lipstick for smudges before taking part in a look-alike competition at the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007....more
Identical twin sisters Denise Garzilli (L) and Diane Stillwell from Baldwin, New York, check each others' lipstick for smudges before taking part in a look-alike competition at the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Leah Majeski from Acworth, GA, reaches over to take a french fry from her identical twin sister Sarah before a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Leah Majeski from Acworth, GA, reaches over to take a french fry from her identical twin sister Sarah before a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, lifts her identical twin sister Laura before taking part in a themed dress competition at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, lifts her identical twin sister Laura before taking part in a themed dress competition at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin brothers Xavier (L) and Zavion Mattox from Columbus, OH, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin brothers Xavier (L) and Zavion Mattox from Columbus, OH, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Alf Fehnhann (L) and twin brother Sven hold seven-month-old Luis Carl Millgramm (2nd L) and his brother Albert Frank (R) at the third annual twin meeting in Berlin, June 18, 2005. REUTERS/File
Alf Fehnhann (L) and twin brother Sven hold seven-month-old Luis Carl Millgramm (2nd L) and his brother Albert Frank (R) at the third annual twin meeting in Berlin, June 18, 2005. REUTERS/File
Identical twin brothers Walter (L) and David Oliver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, pose during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin brothers Walter (L) and David Oliver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, pose during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Identical twin brothers Don (L) and Ed Makielski from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wear matching T-shirts signifying that Don was born before Ed, during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. The pair, born on June 12, 1927....more
Identical twin brothers Don (L) and Ed Makielski from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wear matching T-shirts signifying that Don was born before Ed, during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. The pair, born on June 12, 1927. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Laura (L) and Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, face each other before taking part in a look-alike competition on the last day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Identical twin sisters Laura (L) and Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, face each other before taking part in a look-alike competition on the last day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin brothers Mason (L) and Hudson Forsyth from Toronto, Ontario, are pictured before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason...more
Identical twin brothers Mason (L) and Hudson Forsyth from Toronto, Ontario, are pictured before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Larya (L) and Larys Coffman from Battle Creek, Michigan, adjust their tops before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. The pair were...more
Identical twin sisters Larya (L) and Larys Coffman from Battle Creek, Michigan, adjust their tops before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. The pair were born on March 1, 1946. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Anna (L) and Nadia Riley from Akron, Ohio, hug before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Anna (L) and Nadia Riley from Akron, Ohio, hug before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twins Janey (L) and Judy Carriuolo from Boston, Massachusetts, pose in 1920's "flapper" costumes before taking part in a competition for themed dress during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007....more
Identical twins Janey (L) and Judy Carriuolo from Boston, Massachusetts, pose in 1920's "flapper" costumes before taking part in a competition for themed dress during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Shannon (L) and Sharon Albert from Saint Charles, Missouri, pose with matching handbags before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007....more
Identical twin sisters Shannon (L) and Sharon Albert from Saint Charles, Missouri, pose with matching handbags before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Twin brothers Yosef (L) and Tzvi Langsner from White Oak, Pennsylvania, are held by their father Nachum during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Twin brothers Yosef (L) and Tzvi Langsner from White Oak, Pennsylvania, are held by their father Nachum during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin sisters Danielle (L) and Alison Herman from Stow, OH, embrace with their first place medals for 11 and 12 year olds in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007....more
Identical twin sisters Danielle (L) and Alison Herman from Stow, OH, embrace with their first place medals for 11 and 12 year olds in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twin brothers Isaac (L) and Owen Wonner from Petersburg, Ohio, gather before taking part in in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Identical twin brothers Isaac (L) and Owen Wonner from Petersburg, Ohio, gather before taking part in in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Chinese seven-year-old twins Leilei (L) and Yaoyao pose for a photograph at a park in Beijing, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Chinese seven-year-old twins Leilei (L) and Yaoyao pose for a photograph at a park in Beijing, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Twin brother and sister Nicholas (R) and Olivia Saunders from Brunswick, Ohio, are pictured with their second-place medals after taking part in a competition for twins that look the least alike, during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days...more
Twin brother and sister Nicholas (R) and Olivia Saunders from Brunswick, Ohio, are pictured with their second-place medals after taking part in a competition for twins that look the least alike, during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twins Janet (L) and Joyce Hotess pose with a picture of them as young girls following a look-alike competition during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Identical twins Janet (L) and Joyce Hotess pose with a picture of them as young girls following a look-alike competition during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
JFK Auction
Personal effects of John F. Kennedy will be sold at auction nearly 50 years after his assassination.
The marshes of Iraq
A look at the lives of Iraqis living in the wetlands of Iraq's ancient marshes.
Playtime with POTUS
President Obama visits a pre-school class in Georgia.
Warzone psych ward
Patients at a Syrian psychiatric hospital are transferred to a safer location by the Free Syrian Army.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.