Seeing music

<p>Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A Thunderbolt Craziness band member plays the keyboard as tesla coils discharge electricity in a safe distance behind her and move in sync to musical notes during a performance in Fuzhou, Fujian province November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A Thunderbolt Craziness band member plays the keyboard as tesla coils discharge electricity in a safe distance behind her and move in sync to musical notes during a performance in Fuzhou, Fujian province November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

<p>Norwegian composer Terje Isungset poses with a horn made of ice during a media preview of Ice Music, an event being performed this week at Somerset House, in London January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Norwegian composer Terje Isungset poses with a horn made of ice during a media preview of Ice Music, an event being performed this week at Somerset House, in London January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs a medley of songs at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A member of Exodus Steel Orchestra plays during the semi-finals of the National Panorama steel band competition in Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva </p>

A member of Exodus Steel Orchestra plays during the semi-finals of the National Panorama steel band competition in Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

<p>Singer Rihanna of Barbados performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 in Madrid November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Singer Rihanna of Barbados performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 in Madrid November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A member of Germany's Kammersymphoniker Berlin orchestra plays the trombone as he warms up prior to the first concert at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele </p>

A member of Germany's Kammersymphoniker Berlin orchestra plays the trombone as he warms up prior to the first concert at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

<p>More then 100 Alphorn blowers perform during the International Alphorn contest in the southern part of Switzerland, on the alp Tracouet in Nendaz, July 27, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

More then 100 Alphorn blowers perform during the International Alphorn contest in the southern part of Switzerland, on the alp Tracouet in Nendaz, July 27, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>Lenny Kravitz performs during his "Love Revolution" concert in Budapest July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Lenny Kravitz performs during his "Love Revolution" concert in Budapest July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Fans dance as German DJ and producer Paul Van Dyk performs during a concert in Beirut November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Ayman Saidi </p>

Fans dance as German DJ and producer Paul Van Dyk performs during a concert in Beirut November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Ayman Saidi

<p>Lou Reed performs during a concert celebrating the 35th year since the release of the "Berlin" album, in Malaga, southern Spain July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Lou Reed performs during a concert celebrating the 35th year since the release of the "Berlin" album, in Malaga, southern Spain July 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A member of Red Poppy, the first female percussion band in China, practices in Beijing in this picture taken July 23, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu </p>

A member of Red Poppy, the first female percussion band in China, practices in Beijing in this picture taken July 23, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu

<p>Turkish members of the Kadiria brotherhood dance during their performance in the 13th Annual Fez Festival of World Sacred Music in Fez, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Turkish members of the Kadiria brotherhood dance during their performance in the 13th Annual Fez Festival of World Sacred Music in Fez, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>The Gossip guitarist Nathan Howdeshell performs at the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

The Gossip guitarist Nathan Howdeshell performs at the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 10, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A Chuan opera actress performs at a theater in Suining, Sichuan province January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A Chuan opera actress performs at a theater in Suining, Sichuan province January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A musician plays the transverse flute during the 3rd Salt Symphony art festival in a salt mine in Soledar, Ukraine, May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Alexander Khudotioply</p>

A musician plays the transverse flute during the 3rd Salt Symphony art festival in a salt mine in Soledar, Ukraine, May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Alexander Khudotioply

<p>Lead singer and guitarist Patrick Stump from the Fall Out Boy performs to kick off the 7th annual Honda Civic tour at the company's American headquarters in Torrance, California January 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Lead singer and guitarist Patrick Stump from the Fall Out Boy performs to kick off the 7th annual Honda Civic tour at the company's American headquarters in Torrance, California January 5, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lead singer of German band Tokio Hotel, Bill Kaulitz, performs during the MTV Europe Awards gala in Munich November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Lead singer of German band Tokio Hotel, Bill Kaulitz, performs during the MTV Europe Awards gala in Munich November 1, 2007. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Spanish musician Llorenc Barber plays bells during a rehearsal of 'El Cielo de tu boca' at the Biennial of Flamenco in Seville September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Spanish musician Llorenc Barber plays bells during a rehearsal of 'El Cielo de tu boca' at the Biennial of Flamenco in Seville September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A man plays the saxophone in New York's Central Park October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A man plays the saxophone in New York's Central Park October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A four-year-old male elephant named "Phong" plays a xylophone with his trunk as part of an elephant orchestra at Thailand's elephant conservation centre in Lampang, 600 km (372 miles) north of Bangkok, on September 8, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A four-year-old male elephant named "Phong" plays a xylophone with his trunk as part of an elephant orchestra at Thailand's elephant conservation centre in Lampang, 600 km (372 miles) north of Bangkok, on September 8, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs in front of a capacity crowd during a concert at Valle Hovin Stadium in Oslo August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix </p>

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs in front of a capacity crowd during a concert at Valle Hovin Stadium in Oslo August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

<p>Members of the audience raise their hands during the "Schau Nicht Weg!" (Don't Look Away) open air concert in Berlin August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Members of the audience raise their hands during the "Schau Nicht Weg!" (Don't Look Away) open air concert in Berlin August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Couples take to the floor for the opening dance in the opera house at the traditional opera ball in Vienna February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Couples take to the floor for the opening dance in the opera house at the traditional opera ball in Vienna February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Men pray and play instruments to celebrate the 11th commemoration of the Maafa in New York September 24, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Men pray and play instruments to celebrate the 11th commemoration of the Maafa in New York September 24, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Jonathan Davis, lead singer of American nu-metal rock group Korn, performs during the Metalway Festival in Gernika, northern Spain, August 13, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

Jonathan Davis, lead singer of American nu-metal rock group Korn, performs during the Metalway Festival in Gernika, northern Spain, August 13, 2005. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Hungarian dancers perform at the Belly-Dance show in Budapest February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungarian dancers perform at the Belly-Dance show in Budapest February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Fans of Hong Kong soul rock band "Beyond" gesture during their farewell concert in Hong Kong January 27, 2005. Beyond was founded in 1983. REUTERS/Kin Cheung </p>

Fans of Hong Kong soul rock band "Beyond" gesture during their farewell concert in Hong Kong January 27, 2005. Beyond was founded in 1983. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

