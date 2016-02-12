Seeing red at NYFW
Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Gorgeous presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ta'Rhonda Jones presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fran Drescher presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Debbie Gibson presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Misty Copeland presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gail Simmons presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kit Hoover presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tamron Hall presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Maisy and Lennon Stella present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Candace Cameron-Bure presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Olivia Culpo presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexa PenaVega kisses her husband Carlos PenaVega. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants cheer as streamers fall after presenting creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
