Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2016 | 10:21am EST

Seeing red at NYFW

Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Gorgeous presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gigi Gorgeous presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Gigi Gorgeous presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ta'Rhonda Jones presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ta'Rhonda Jones presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Ta'Rhonda Jones presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fran Drescher presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fran Drescher presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Fran Drescher presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Debbie Gibson presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Debbie Gibson presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Debbie Gibson presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Misty Copeland presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Misty Copeland presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Misty Copeland presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gail Simmons presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gail Simmons presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Gail Simmons presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kit Hoover presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kit Hoover presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Kit Hoover presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tamron Hall presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tamron Hall presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Tamron Hall presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Maisy and Lennon Stella present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Maisy and Lennon Stella present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Maisy and Lennon Stella present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Candace Cameron-Bure presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Candace Cameron-Bure presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Candace Cameron-Bure presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Olivia Culpo presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Olivia Culpo presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Olivia Culpo presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alexa PenaVega kisses her husband Carlos PenaVega. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alexa PenaVega kisses her husband Carlos PenaVega. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Alexa PenaVega kisses her husband Carlos PenaVega. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants cheer as streamers fall after presenting creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Participants cheer as streamers fall after presenting creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Participants cheer as streamers fall after presenting creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Rapper Kanye West presents his Yeezy Season 3 fashion collection and new album "The Life of Pablo" at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 11 2016
Saint Laurent in Hollywood

Saint Laurent in Hollywood

Saint Laurent reveals its fall-winter collections for men and women in Los Angeles.

Feb 11 2016
amfAR Gala

amfAR Gala

Highlights from the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York.

Feb 11 2016
SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Feb 01 2016

