Seeking refuge in Sweden
Davlat, 19, from Tajikistan covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph in a church yard in central Stockholm June 8, 2014. Davlat was smuggled from his home via Russia four years ago where he was put on a boat to Sweden. His...more
Monther B, 47, a lawyer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 6, 2014. Monther paid smugglers 6452 euros to get him to Sweden via Egypt, Turkey and Greece, and then by...more
Oamayma A, 42, a French language teacher from Syria, covers her face to hide her identity as she poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. It took Oamayma nine months to reach Sweden via Turkey then Greece. She was...more
Collins, 23, from Nigeria covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 10, 2014. Collins was smuggled out of Nigeria by a local priest after he was tortured by police for being homosexual....more
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He...more
Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ahmed paid smugglers 8500 euros to get him to Sweden via Jordan, Turkey and Greece. He...more
Lutfullah, 27, from Afghanistan, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 10, 2014. Lutfullah paid 8872 euros to smugglers to get him to Sweden. He came via Iran, Turkey, Greece and...more
Mebrahtu, a 37-year-old soldier from Eritrea, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Mebrahtu traveled at night through the mountains to get to Ethiopia where he obtained...more
Ghassan M K, 39, from Damascus, shows his back to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Ghassan paid smugglers 7023 euros to get him to Sweden via Lebanon using false identification...more
