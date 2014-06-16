Seized at JFK
Packages of counterfeit Cialis are displayed by a U.S. Customs and Border Protections officer to show examples of confiscated products during a tour of a bonded warehouse at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, June 16, 2014....more
A lion skin is displayed on a table put together by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to show examples of confiscated animal by-products. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Counterfeit antique coins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Counterfeit cigarettes and other products. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bottles of counterfeit Viagra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cargo stands on the floor of a bonded warehouse at JFK International Airport. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Confiscated animal by-products. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customs officers use a mobile x-ray machine to inspect cargo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
