Pictures | Tue Mar 22, 2016

Self-immolation in Idomeni

A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A refugee (2nd L) tries to set himself and a fellow refugee on fire during a protest demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A refugee (2nd L) tries to set himself and a fellow refugee on fire during a protest demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A refugee (2nd L) tries to set himself and a fellow refugee on fire during a protest demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Two refugees set themselves on fire as a man (L) tries to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Two refugees set themselves on fire as a man (L) tries to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Two refugees set themselves on fire as a man (L) tries to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
