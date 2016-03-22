Self-immolation in Idomeni
A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas...more
A refugee (2nd L) tries to set himself and a fellow refugee on fire during a protest demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Two refugees set themselves on fire as a man (L) tries to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016....more
