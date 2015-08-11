Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 11, 2015 | 4:00pm EDT

Selfie stick rising

A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
People use a 'selfie' stick to take a photo in front of the frozen fountain in Bryant Park in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A woman uses a selfie stick to take pictures of herself with her mobile phone in front of a rape flower field on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Palestinian Muhamad Etmezeh, 26, from the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron, takes a selfie photo with his wife in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People wearing fake moustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Actors Kevin Hart (C), Josh Gad and Kaley Cuoco, from the film "The Wedding Ringer," take selfies as they take the stage during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Boys take pictures of themselves as Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the historic Niujie mosque in Beijing July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman takes a selfie outside Madrid's Royal Palace March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People take a photo using a "selfie" stick whilst standing on Westminster Bridge in London January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A boy (L) wears 2015 glasses as a group of family members use a selfie-stick to photograph themselves during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
Toulon's Bryan Habana poses with Juanne Smith, Bakkies Botha and team mates as he takes a selfie while they celebrate winning the European Rugby Champions Cup Final May 2, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A network journalist holds a selfie stick as delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A group of bystanders wearing surgical masks take a photograph with a 'selfie' stick during The Great San Francisco Valentine's Day Pillow Fight, in San Francisco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Beachgoers take a selfie in the coastal city of Ashkelon April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
