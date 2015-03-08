Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks along downtown carrying an American flag as she waits for the arrival of President Obama in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
President Obama delivers remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women wipe away tears during remarks by Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (not pictured) at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama, Congressman John Lewis (C) and former President George W. Bush hold hands during a prayer in Selma, AL. March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People take pictures along the Edmund Pettus Bridge commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson waits for the arrival of President Obama in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets Congressman John Lewis (after Obama spoke at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL. March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Thaddeus Jackson, shows off a t-shirt commemorating the 50th anniversary march in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Former first lady Laura Bush and former president George W. Bush join current first lady Michelle Obama and President Obama for a commemoration at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama speaks at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
President Obama and former President George W. Bush among others make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are Obama's mother-in-law Marian Robinson (from L), his daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle Obama and Representative John Lewis...more
Pictures of the Civil Rights Movement hang behind President Obama as he and his family tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and his family look at exhibits including prison uniforms worn by civil rights activists, as they tour the National Voting Rights Museum and Institute in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lazette Bowens (L) and her daughter Zoe take a selfie at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL) (2nd R) hugs Representative John Lewis (D-GA) before his remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015, with President Obama looking on. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A young girl takes pictures of President Barack Obama (not pictured) over the crowd in Selma, Alabama March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
