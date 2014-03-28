Send in the clowns
Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the...more
Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
