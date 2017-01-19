Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Blazing high rise collapses in Iran
Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in...
Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village
An operation to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed built illegally on state-owned land sparks violence.
Obama's major moments
Historic moments in Barack Obama's presidency.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.