Thu Jan 19, 2017

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

