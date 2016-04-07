Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 7, 2016 | 12:35pm EDT

Separatist clashes in Azerbaijan

Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis. Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists have reached a fragile truce after clashes over territory in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Staff

Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis. Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists have reached a fragile truce after clashes over territory in the breakaway region of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis. Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists have reached a fragile truce after clashes over territory in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. REUTERS/Staff
Close
1 / 29
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at an artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at an artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at an artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
2 / 29
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region....more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
3 / 29
A serviceman of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands next to a destroyed military car in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

A serviceman of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands next to a destroyed military car in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A serviceman of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands next to a destroyed military car in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Close
4 / 29
An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
5 / 29
Soldiers of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh gather at their positions in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Soldiers of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh gather at their positions in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Soldiers of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh gather at their positions in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Close
6 / 29
The wreckage of an Azeri Mi-24 helicopter which was downed during clashes with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Nagorno-Karabakh Military Handout via Reuters TV

The wreckage of an Azeri Mi-24 helicopter which was downed during clashes with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Nagorno-Karabakh Military Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
The wreckage of an Azeri Mi-24 helicopter which was downed during clashes with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Nagorno-Karabakh Military Handout via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 29
An ethnic Armenian soldier adjusts a cannon's aim at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

An ethnic Armenian soldier adjusts a cannon's aim at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
An ethnic Armenian soldier adjusts a cannon's aim at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
8 / 29
An ethnic Armenian soldier uses an optical meter at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

An ethnic Armenian soldier uses an optical meter at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
An ethnic Armenian soldier uses an optical meter at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
9 / 29
A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road near the village of Mataghis. REUTERS/Staff

A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road near the village of Mataghis. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road near the village of Mataghis. REUTERS/Staff
Close
10 / 29
Ethnic Armenian soldiers check cannon's shells in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Ethnic Armenian soldiers check cannon's shells in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Ethnic Armenian soldiers check cannon's shells in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
11 / 29
A car hit by shrapnel is seen in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

A car hit by shrapnel is seen in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A car hit by shrapnel is seen in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Close
12 / 29
An Armenian soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands near an artillery unit in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

An Armenian soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands near an artillery unit in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
An Armenian soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands near an artillery unit in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
13 / 29
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Close
14 / 29
A volunteer walks on a road in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

A volunteer walks on a road in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A volunteer walks on a road in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Close
15 / 29
Local residents wait in a car as they flee from the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Local residents wait in a car as they flee from the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Local residents wait in a car as they flee from the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Close
16 / 29
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their position in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their position in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their position in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Close
17 / 29
A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Close
18 / 29
People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff

People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff
Close
19 / 29
A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Close
20 / 29
People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff

People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff
Close
21 / 29
Gevorg Grigoryan, 12, who was wounded in a recent shelling during clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, receives treatment at a hospital in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Areg Balayan/PAN Photo

Gevorg Grigoryan, 12, who was wounded in a recent shelling during clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, receives treatment at a hospital in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Gevorg Grigoryan, 12, who was wounded in a recent shelling during clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, receives treatment at a hospital in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Areg Balayan/PAN Photo
Close
22 / 29
An aerial view shows a settlement in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo

An aerial view shows a settlement in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
An aerial view shows a settlement in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo
Close
23 / 29
People surround a coffin with the body of an Armenian serviceman, who was killed in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, during a memorial service at a church in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Varo Rafayelyan/PAN Photo

People surround a coffin with the body of an Armenian serviceman, who was killed in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, during a memorial service at a church in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Varo...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
People surround a coffin with the body of an Armenian serviceman, who was killed in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, during a memorial service at a church in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Varo Rafayelyan/PAN Photo
Close
24 / 29
Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
25 / 29
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan (2nd L) visits a soldier, who was injured in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, at the Defence Ministry's central military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan (2nd L) visits a soldier, who was injured in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, at the Defence Ministry's central military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hrant...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan (2nd L) visits a soldier, who was injured in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, at the Defence Ministry's central military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
Close
26 / 29
A view shows a damaged house in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

A view shows a damaged house in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A view shows a damaged house in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Close
27 / 29
An Armenian artillery unit is seen in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

An Armenian artillery unit is seen in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
An Armenian artillery unit is seen in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
28 / 29
Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
The migrant children of Idomeni

The migrant children of Idomeni

Next Slideshows

The migrant children of Idomeni

The migrant children of Idomeni

The youngest generation at the makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border.

Apr 06 2016
China's food factories

China's food factories

Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.

Apr 06 2016
Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: One of the poorest countries in the Middle East has been embroiled in civil war for more than a year.

Apr 06 2016
Migrant threatens suicide in Greece

Migrant threatens suicide in Greece

A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Apr 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast