Wed Apr 26, 2017

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic train during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic search for explosives at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic gather at the site of a recent incident, when a vehicle of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) struck a mine, near the village of Pryshyb outside Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
