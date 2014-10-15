Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt

Nenad Tomovic (C) of Serbia argues with Bekim Balaj (2nd L) of Albania who carries a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, after it was flown over the pitch during their Euro...more

Nenad Tomovic (C) of Serbia argues with Bekim Balaj (2nd L) of Albania who carries a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, after it was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close