Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt
Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and...more
Fans of Serbia confront the riot police during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Albania's Bekim Balaj (L) and his teammate Andi Lila (R) scuffle with Serbia's players during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia react as a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, is flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK...more
Fans of Serbia react during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bekim Balaj (center R) of Albania takes a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, which was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against...more
Riot police clashes with fans during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia roll a barrel towards the riot police during clashes at the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia burn a NATO flag during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nenad Tomovic (C) of Serbia argues with Bekim Balaj (2nd L) of Albania who carries a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, after it was flown over the pitch during their Euro...more
Albania's Lorik Cana (top R) clashes with a fan of Serbia during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Albania's Burim Kukeli clashes with fan of Serbia during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A fan of Serbia scuffles with Albania's Mergim Mavraj during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police stand guard during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Albania's players retreat into the tunnel during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Serbia at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia reacts as flares are thrown to the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police stands guard near fans of Serbia during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Serbia confront the riot police during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, is flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade...more
Next Slideshows
Ebola's frontlines
Images from the global fight against Ebola.
Siege of Kobani
Islamic State battles its way into the mainly Kurdish Syrian border town.
Screening for Ebola
Screening for Ebola from airports to villages.
Kim Jong Un re-appears
The North Korean leader re-appears using a cane for support, after a lengthy absence that fueled speculation over his health.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.