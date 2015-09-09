Serena vs. Venus
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating her sister Venus Williams in their quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Venus Williams goes to hit a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Serena Williams and her sister Venus rest between games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams reacts after losing a point in her quarterfinals match. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams follows the flight of the ball as she falls on a return shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An official tosses a coin for Serena Williams and her sister Venus to select sides. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams holds a new ball before serving to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams reacts after returning a shot to her sister. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venus Williams reacts during her match against her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams embraces her sister Venus after defeating her. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Venus Williams returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Venus returns a shot to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Venus Williams hits a return to her sister Serena. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena celebrates after winning a point in the first set. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena returns a shot to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Serena Williams serves to her sister Venus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena enters Arthur Ashe Stadium to play her sister Venus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
