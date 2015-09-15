Serena Williams debuts at NYFW
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Crowning Miss America
Miss Georgia, Betty Cantrell, is crowned Miss America.
Best of Venice
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.