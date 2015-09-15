Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2015 | 5:41pm EDT

Serena Williams debuts at NYFW

A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 27
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 27
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 27
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
25 / 27
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
26 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Next Slideshows

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 14 2015
Crowning Miss America

Crowning Miss America

Miss Georgia, Betty Cantrell, is crowned Miss America.

Sep 14 2015
Best of Venice

Best of Venice

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Sep 08 2015
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.

Sep 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast