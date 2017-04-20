Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 19, 2017 | 9:05pm EDT

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams hits a shot during her women's singles second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serena Williams celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Serena Williams serves during her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Serena Williams hits a shot during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Alexis Ohanian, fiance of Serena Williams, reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Serena Williams celebrates winning her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Serena Williams serves during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Serena Williams celebrates winning her final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams holds her trophy after winning her final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams hits a shot during her semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Serena WIlliams of the U.S. hits a shot during her first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Serena Williams celebrates winning her final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams reacts during her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Serena Williams places her trophy on her head after winning her Women's singles final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
