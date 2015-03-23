Seven children killed in NY fire

A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn...more

A mourner reacts during a funeral service for seven children from the Sassoon family before their burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family died early on Saturday when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

