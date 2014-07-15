Edition:
Seven days in Gaza

An illumination flare above the northern Gaza Strip is seen at the border with Gaza July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A Palestinian inspects a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike that destroyed a neighboring house in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Relatives of three Palestinian members of Abu Muamar family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their house, mourn during their funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Four-year-old Palestinian girl Shayma Al-Masri, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike that killed her mother and two of her siblings, lies on a bed next to her doll as she receives treatment at a hospital in Gaza City July 14, 2014. The girl and her father were the only survivors left in the family. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Sha'at

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
The mother of four-year-old Palestinian girl Yasmeen al-Motawaq, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, carries her body during her funeral in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A Palestinian woman runs carrying a girl following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A man carries a Palestinian girl, who hospital officials said was wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house, into a hospital in Gaza City July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Palestinians carry a door from a destroyed house following what police said was an Israeli air strike in central Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Palestinians inspect the remains of a car which police said was hit in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Beach-goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens sound, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighboring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A Palestinian, whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A woman with a walking stick walks behind Palestinian militants standing guard during the funeral of their comrade Marwan Sleem in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
