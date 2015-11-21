Seven days in Paris
A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A general view of the scene with rescue service personnel working near covered bodies outside the Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A general view of the scene that shows the covered bodies outside the Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A pair of abandoned shoes seen left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after in Paris , November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants, in Paris, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man pays his respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French President Francois Hollande observes a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool
The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man, wrapped with a French flag, observes a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following the deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The entrance of the Louvre is seen deserted after the museum was closed in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis during an operation to catch fugitives from the attacks, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police stand in front of the door of the Eglise Neuve church as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces in Saint-Denis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Welcome to Tibet
A look at daily life in Tibet Autonomous Region.
I am transgender
The faces and experiences of transgender men and women around the world.
Russia's communist kids
Early pro-communist youth movements, which appeared in Russia after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, were reformed into the Pioneer Organization of the Soviet...
Tasmanian devils come home
A group of disease-free Tasmanian devils are prepared to be released into the wild, as part of plans to save the carnivorous marsupials from a cancer...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.