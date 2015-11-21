Edition:
Seven days in Paris

A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A general view of the scene with rescue service personnel working near covered bodies outside the Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
An injured man holds his head as people gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A general view of the scene that shows the covered bodies outside the Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A pair of abandoned shoes seen left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after in Paris , November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants, in Paris, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A man pays his respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
French President Francois Hollande observes a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colors of the French flag, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A man, wrapped with a French flag, observes a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following the deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
The entrance of the Louvre is seen deserted after the museum was closed in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis during an operation to catch fugitives from the attacks, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French police stand in front of the door of the Eglise Neuve church as they secure the area during an operation in Saint-Denis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces in Saint-Denis, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
