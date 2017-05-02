Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Parents of malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu are seen as she lies on a hospital bed. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Father of Jamila Ali Abdu stands next to a stretcher on which she was carried to a burial procession in a village graveyard following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners perform prayers next the body of Jamila Ali Abdu during a burial procession following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners carry the body of Jamila Ali Abdu to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A relative of Jamila Ali Abdu carries her body to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Women sit by the body of Jamila Ali Abdu inside an ambulance as she was carried to a burial procession. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
