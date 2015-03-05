Edition:
Sex doll factory

Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500 euros ($6,150). The dolls weigh around 40 kilos due to a lightweight aluminum structure and take a week to construct. The company of three employees produces some one hundred custom-made silicone sex dolls a year, mainly for European customers. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A silicone dream doll is seen in its mold at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, places a glass eye in the head of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Silicone ears are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks eye alignment on a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, inspects a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, prepares a silicone dream doll for shipment in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, adjusts the sunglasses of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, brushes the hair of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, places a finished silicone dream doll into a case for shipping at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thierry Reverdi, the owner of the Dreamdoll company, works on the mechanical structure of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

