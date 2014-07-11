Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 11, 2014 | 9:15am EDT

Sex Tape premiere

Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 14
Cast member Rob Lowe (C) poses in a photo booth with his son Johnowen (R) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Rob Lowe (C) poses in a photo booth with his son Johnowen (R) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Rob Lowe (C) poses in a photo booth with his son Johnowen (R) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 14
Cast member Jason Segel poses with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jason Segel poses with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Jason Segel poses with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 14
Cast member Cameron Diaz waves at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Cameron Diaz waves at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Cameron Diaz waves at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 14
Cast members Rob Lowe (R) and Rob Corddry greet each other at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Rob Lowe (R) and Rob Corddry greet each other at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Rob Lowe (R) and Rob Corddry greet each other at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 14
A model roller-skates on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model roller-skates on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
A model roller-skates on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 14
Cast member Ellie Kemper poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Ellie Kemper poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Ellie Kemper poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 14
Cast member Rob Lowe attends the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Rob Lowe attends the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Rob Lowe attends the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 14
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 14
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 14
Cast members Jason Segel (L) and Cameron Diaz pose with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Jason Segel (L) and Cameron Diaz pose with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel (L) and Cameron Diaz pose with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 14
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz wave at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz wave at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz wave at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 14
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 14
Cast members (from L-R) Rob Corddry, Rob Lowe, Ellie Kemper, Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel pose at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members (from L-R) Rob Corddry, Rob Lowe, Ellie Kemper, Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel pose at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, July 11, 2014
Cast members (from L-R) Rob Corddry, Rob Lowe, Ellie Kemper, Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel pose at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Haute couture in Paris

Haute couture in Paris

Next Slideshows

Haute couture in Paris

Haute couture in Paris

Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.

Jul 10 2014
Backstage in Paris

Backstage in Paris

Behind the scenes at haute couture week.

Jul 10 2014
Most powerful celebrities

Most powerful celebrities

The most powerful celebrities as ranked by Forbes.

Jul 10 2014
Emmy nominations

Emmy nominations

And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...

Jul 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast