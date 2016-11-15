Edition:
Sexiest man alive

Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dwayne Johnson takes the stage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Dwayne Johnson and his mother Ata Johnson pose at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" as a part of AFI Fest in Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Dwayne Johnson poses at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Cast member Dwayne Johnson rides a Los Angeles Fire Department engine as he arrives at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of the movie "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses after putting his hands in cement during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie "San Andreas," in Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Dwayne Johnson is interviewed at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
