Pictures | Wed Nov 14, 2012 | 4:40pm EST

Sexiest men alive

<p>Channing Tatum, who set female hearts fluttering in the summer movie hit Magic Mike, has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine. The full list of honorees include: . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Channing Tatum, who set female hearts fluttering in the summer movie hit Magic Mike, has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine.

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Channing Tatum, who set female hearts fluttering in the summer movie hit Magic Mike, has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine. The full list of honorees include: . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Actor and director Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

<p>Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Actor Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

<p>Musician Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>Actor Richard Gere. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Actor Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Actor Damian Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Paul Rudd. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

