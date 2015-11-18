Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 5:00pm EST

Sexiest men alive

1. Retired soccer player David Beckham tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2. Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

3. Actor Reid Scott. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

4. Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

5. Actor Sam Heughan. REUTERS/David McNew

6. Actor Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7. Actor Charlie Hunnam. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Actor Jussie Smollett. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

9. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

10. Singer Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Neil Hall

