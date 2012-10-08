"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the movie "Max Payne" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mila Kunis, cast member in "Black Swan," arrives at the at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Book of Eli" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis from the film "Black Swan" poses at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere for "Friends With Benefits" in New York City July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Presenters Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis perform a comedy bit at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 20th anniversary Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis from the film 'Black Swan' arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the annual gala for The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA), in Los Angeles on November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Mila Kunis poses at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
