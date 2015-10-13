Shades of Paris
A fountain is pictured during sunset at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden rain shower hit Paris February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Eiffel tower is pictured as the sun sets in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People relax under blooming cherry trees in Paris as unusually warm spring weather continues in the French capital April 15, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
A man crosses a bridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows city rooftops with chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A couple kiss under trees with leaves that display autumn colors and mark the change of the season at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man holds an umbrella as he walks under the rain near the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pink clouds fill the sky at sunrise above the Notre Dame Cathedral near a decorated Christmas tree as part of the holiday season Paris, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red color, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A jogger takes an early autumn morning run on a bridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as unusually warm temperatures continue in France October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A young man cools off in a fountain at the Trocadero Square in Paris, France, August 2, 2015 as warm summer temperatures returned to the French capital. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People walk on a crossing during the morning rush hour in the Opera district of Paris, France October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated before the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
