Shakespeare at Fenway
Actors Larry Coen (L) and Paul Melendy rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Peter Cambor (L) and Jenna Augen rehearse their lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the...more
Actors perform on a stage in front of the Red Sox dugout during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Maryann Plunket (R) and Jay O. Sanders rehearse in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Larry Coen rehearses his lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The audience watches the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Will LeBow, reflected in a window, looks out at the ball park before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Jason Butler Harner rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional...more
Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders congratulate each other after performing in the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Larry Coen (R) and Paul Melendy wait to take the stage to rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Jenna Augen waits in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Kerry O'Malley (L) and Max von Essen talk in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors rehearse in the Red Sox training room before taking the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Artistic director Steven Maler (L) stands on the Red Sox dugout while leading a rehearsal of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders wait in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Max von Essen rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
