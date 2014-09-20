Actors Peter Cambor (L) and Jenna Augen rehearse their lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the...more

Actors Peter Cambor (L) and Jenna Augen rehearse their lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional Shakespearean performance in a Major League ballpark, featured famous scenes from William Shakespeare's plays performed on a stage set up in front of the Boston Red Sox dugout. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close