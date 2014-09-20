Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Sep 20, 2014 | 12:31pm EDT

Shakespeare at Fenway

Actors Larry Coen (L) and Paul Melendy rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Larry Coen (L) and Paul Melendy rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Larry Coen (L) and Paul Melendy rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 16
Actors Peter Cambor (L) and Jenna Augen rehearse their lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional Shakespearean performance in a Major League ballpark, featured famous scenes from William Shakespeare's plays performed on a stage set up in front of the Boston Red Sox dugout. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Peter Cambor (L) and Jenna Augen rehearse their lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the...more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Peter Cambor (L) and Jenna Augen rehearse their lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional Shakespearean performance in a Major League ballpark, featured famous scenes from William Shakespeare's plays performed on a stage set up in front of the Boston Red Sox dugout. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 16
Actors perform on a stage in front of the Red Sox dugout during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors perform on a stage in front of the Red Sox dugout during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors perform on a stage in front of the Red Sox dugout during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 16
Actors Maryann Plunket (R) and Jay O. Sanders rehearse in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Maryann Plunket (R) and Jay O. Sanders rehearse in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Maryann Plunket (R) and Jay O. Sanders rehearse in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 16
Actor Larry Coen rehearses his lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actor Larry Coen rehearses his lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actor Larry Coen rehearses his lines in the Red Sox batting cage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 16
The audience watches the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The audience watches the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
The audience watches the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 16
Actor Will LeBow, reflected in a window, looks out at the ball park before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actor Will LeBow, reflected in a window, looks out at the ball park before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actor Will LeBow, reflected in a window, looks out at the ball park before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 16
Actor Jason Butler Harner rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional Shakespearean performance in a Major League ballpark, featured famous scenes from William Shakespeare's plays performed on a stage set up in front of the Boston Red Sox dugout. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actor Jason Butler Harner rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional...more

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actor Jason Butler Harner rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. The show, which according to the organization is the first ever professional Shakespearean performance in a Major League ballpark, featured famous scenes from William Shakespeare's plays performed on a stage set up in front of the Boston Red Sox dugout. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 16
Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders congratulate each other after performing in the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders congratulate each other after performing in the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders congratulate each other after performing in the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 16
Actors Larry Coen (R) and Paul Melendy wait to take the stage to rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Larry Coen (R) and Paul Melendy wait to take the stage to rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Larry Coen (R) and Paul Melendy wait to take the stage to rehearse a scene before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 16
Actress Jenna Augen waits in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actress Jenna Augen waits in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actress Jenna Augen waits in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 16
Actors Kerry O'Malley (L) and Max von Essen talk in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Kerry O'Malley (L) and Max von Essen talk in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Kerry O'Malley (L) and Max von Essen talk in the tunnel to the Red Sox locker room during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 16
Actors rehearse in the Red Sox training room before taking the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors rehearse in the Red Sox training room before taking the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors rehearse in the Red Sox training room before taking the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 16
Artistic director Steven Maler (L) stands on the Red Sox dugout while leading a rehearsal of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Artistic director Steven Maler (L) stands on the Red Sox dugout while leading a rehearsal of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Artistic director Steven Maler (L) stands on the Red Sox dugout while leading a rehearsal of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 16
Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders wait in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders wait in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actors Maryann Plunket (L) and Jay O. Sanders wait in the Red Sox dugout to take the stage during the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 16
Actor Max von Essen rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actor Max von Essen rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, September 20, 2014
Actor Max von Essen rehearses his lines before the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production "Shakespeare at Fenway" at Fenway Park in Boston, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Shuttle to deep space

Shuttle to deep space

Next Slideshows

Shuttle to deep space

Shuttle to deep space

NASA's Orion capsule is designed to carry astronauts to destinations in deep space, including an asteroid and Mars.

Sep 19 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

Sep 19 2014
Becoming a man

Becoming a man

Among the Bukusu tribe in western Kenya the traditional rites of passage, which mark a boy's journey into manhood, include being circumcised.

Sep 18 2014
Remains of a Nazi death camp

Remains of a Nazi death camp

Personal items and a gas chamber were found during an archeological dig in Sobibor, Poland.

Sep 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast