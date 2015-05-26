Shaman claims homosexuality cure
A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its...more
A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
