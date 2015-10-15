Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2015 | 4:40pm EDT

Shamans of Siberia

Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main religions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva region, Southern Siberia, Russia, October 7, 2015. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practice two main religions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 14
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 14
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
3 / 14
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 14
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 14
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 14
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 14
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 14
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 14
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
10 / 14
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 14
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 14
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
13 / 14
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
World's biggest feet

World's biggest feet

Next Slideshows

World's biggest feet

World's biggest feet

Jeison Rodriguez holds the record for having the biggest feet in the world.

Oct 15 2015
The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.

Oct 15 2015
Driverless cars

Driverless cars

The nascent field of self-driving and autonomous cars could revolutionize the automobile industry.

Oct 14 2015
Shades of Paris

Shades of Paris

As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.

Oct 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast