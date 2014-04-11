Edition:
Shanghai Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Guests attend a fashion show as a model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A models is reflected on a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models presents creations by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

